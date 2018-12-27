Listen Live Sports

Stars-Predators Sum

December 27, 2018 10:51 pm
 
Dallas 1 1 0—2
Nashville 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Dallas, Pitlick 5 (Faksa, Lindell), 7:20.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Janmark 3, 11:09.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-6-11_30. Nashville 12-19-18_49.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 7-7-2 (49 shots-49 saves). Nashville, Rinne 14-9-1 (30-28).

A_17,676 (17,113). T_2:37.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tim Nowak.

