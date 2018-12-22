Stars-Wild Sum

|Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1—2
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Dallas, Benn 15 (Radulov), 1:58. 2, Minnesota, Zucker 10 (Staal, Granlund), 17:57.
Overtime_3, Dallas, Radulov 11 (Janmark, Klingberg), 4:50.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-8-9-2_27. Minnesota 9-8-13-1_31.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 12-9-1 (31 shots-30 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-12-3 (27-25).
A_19,074 (18,064). T_2:39.
Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.