Stars-Wild Sum

Dallas 0 0 1 1—2 Minnesota 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Dallas, Benn 15 (Radulov), 1:58. 2, Minnesota, Zucker 10 (Granlund, Staal), 17:57.

Overtime_3, Dallas, Radulov 11 (Janmark, Klingberg), 4:50.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-8-9-2_27. Minnesota 9-8-13-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 12-9-1 (31 shots-30 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-12-3 (27-25).

A_19,074 (18,064). T_2:39.

Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.

