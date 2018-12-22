Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Wild Sums

December 22, 2018 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 0 0 1 1—2
Minnesota 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Benn, DAL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:54; Seeler, MIN, (cross checking), 14:12; Kunin, MIN, (hooking), 16:26.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Parise, MIN, (tripping), 4:28; Polak, DAL, served by Gurianov, (roughing), 12:31; Polak, DAL, Major (fighting), 12:31; Polak, DAL, served by Gurianov, (instigator), 12:31; Polak, DAL, Misconduct (misconduct), 12:31; Kunin, MIN, Major (fighting), 12:31; Koivu, MIN, (tripping), 17:54.

Third Period_1, Dallas, Benn 15 (Radulov), 1:58. 2, Minnesota, Zucker 10 (Granlund, Staal), 17:57. Penalties_None.

Overtime_3, Dallas, Radulov 11 (Janmark, Klingberg), 4:50. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-8-9-2_27. Minnesota 9-8-13-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 12-9-1 (31 shots-30 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-12-3 (27-25).

A_19,074 (18,064). T_2:39.

Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act