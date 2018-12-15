Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steelers activate WR Rogers; RB Conner doubtful vs. Patriots

December 15, 2018 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Looks like Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner’s balky left ankle won’t be ready to go against the Patriots.

The AFC North leaders downgraded Conner from questionable to doubtful for Sunday’s game against New England. Conner, who is sixth in the NFL with 909 yards rushing, skipped last week’s game against Oakland and was limited in practice on Friday. Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley will fill in for Conner if he’s unable to go.

Pittsburgh also placed starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert on injured reserve with a knee injury. Gilbert hasn’t played since sustaining the injury against Cincinnati in October.

The Steelers filled Gilbert’s roster spot by activating wide receiver Eli Rogers. The game will be Rogers’ first since he tore the ACL in his right knee in last season’s playoff loss to Jacksonville.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress