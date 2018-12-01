Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Stephen F. Austin cruises past Milwaukee in Belfast Classic

December 1, 2018
 
BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Kevon Harris had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Stephen F. Austin in a 66-51 victory over Milwaukee in the consolation game of the Goliath bracket at the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic on Saturday.

Jock Hughes added 12 points and Shannon Bogues had 11 for the Lumberjacks (5-2).

Carson Warren-Newsome, Jake Wright and Will Sessoms each scored nine points for Milwaukee (2-6). The Panthers shot 4 of 27 from 3-point range in their lowest-scoring effort of the season.

Stephen F. Austin went 10 of 26 from long range and scored 19 points off 15 Milwaukee turnovers.

Harris scored the final five points during an 8-0 run that put Stephen F. Austin ahead 29-25 at halftime.

The Lumberjacks opened the second half with a 15-2 run to establish their largest lead, 44-27, and the Panthers never got got within double digits.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top 25

