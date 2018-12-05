Stetson wins 68-64 to snap 8-game losing streak

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Abayomi Iyiola had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Leo Goodman made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44 seconds left and Stetson defeated Western Illinois 68-64 on Wednesday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Iyiola put the Hatters ahead 62-61 with 2:29 remaining and added another basket a minute later before Western Illinois’ Isaac Johnson hit a baseline 3-pointer to tie with 1:11 left. Goodman made it 67-64 then the Leathernecks missed two 3-pointers before Kenny Aninye added a free throw with 13 seconds to go.

Western Illinois led 38-30 at halftime before Iyiola gave Stetson a lead three minutes into the second half. The lead changed hands nine times with six ties in the second half.

Marques Sumner added 11 points and Goodman 10 for the Hatters (2-8).

Advertisement

Kobe Webster scored 22 points and Johnson 13 for the Leathernecks (4-5). Brandon Gilbeck, who came in as the nation’s leader with 33 blocks, added five more before fouling out.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.