Stewart-Miller, Harrell lead Denver to 93-69 victory

DENVER (AP) — Tory Stewart-Miller scored 18 points, Ronnie Harrell, Jr. picked up his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Denver defeated Division II Western State Colorado 93-69 on Sunday.

Six players scored nine points or better for Denver. Ade Murkey scored 12, Joe Rosga 11, David Nzekewsi 10 and Elvin Rodriguez nine as the Pioneers shot 33 of 66 and scored 21 points off 17 turnovers.

Cole Sienknecht led the Mountaineers with 22 points, Quincy Harding added 20 and Jaire Roberts 10. Sienknecht and Harding made 15 of Western State Colorado’s 24 field goals.

Denver outrebounded the Mountaineers 48-36, which helped lead to a 42-20 advantage on points in the paint, 12-6 on second-chance points and 23-11 on fast-break baskets.

Advertisement

The Mountaineers came as close as eight after halftime, but Denver pushed the lead to 20 with a 12-0 run.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.