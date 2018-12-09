Stith posts double-double to send ODU past Fairfield

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — B.J. Stith scored 28 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and Old Dominion remained unbeaten at home beating Fairfield 79-69 on Sunday.

ODU (7-3) used a 12-2 run to start the second half for a 45-39 lead. Kalu Ezikpe converted a 3-point play and the Monarchs extended the lead to 50-41 with 14:33 remaining. Fairfield (2-8) staged a rally with a 17-7 run and went up 58-57 on Matija Milin’s 3-point play 5½ minutes later.

The lead exchanged hands until Stith made a pair of free throws to give the Monarchs a 62-61 lead they’d never give up. His free throws started a 10-0 run that ended when Xavier Green buried a 3 for 70-61 lead.

Marquis Godwin finished with 14 points for the Monarchs, Ahmad Caver scored 12 points, tied a career high with 12 assists and grabbed six rebounds. Green scored 12 points. Old Dominion improved to 6-0 at home.

Landon Taliaferro led the Stags with 18 points and Jonathan Kasibabu scored 13 points and tied a career-high for the third time with 15 rebounds.

