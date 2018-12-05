Listen Live Sports

Stony Brook beats Manhattan 69-62 for 6th straight win

December 5, 2018 10:11 pm
 
RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah scored 16 of his season-high 25 points at the free-throw line and Stony Brook beat Manhattan 69-62 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

Yeboah attempted 20 of Stony Brook’s 41 free throws, while Manhattan was 17 of 23, as there were 53 fouls called. Neither team shot better than 37 percent from the field.

Freshman Miles Latimer added 13 points for Stony Brook (8-1). Jaron Cornish and freshman Jules Moor each scored 10.

Stony Brook led 34-27 at halftime, but didn’t make its first field goal of the second half until the 13:46 mark when Moor tied it at 39. Yeboah made two free throws on the next possession and Stony Brook led until Manhattan tied it at 57 with 3:39 left.

Pauly Paulicap pulled Manhattan within 65-62 after his 3-point play, but Cornish answered with a basket and Stony Brook made 2 of 4 free throws to seal it.

Paulicap had a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double for Manhattan (2-6). He was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and freshman Warren Williams added 10 points.

