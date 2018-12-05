Listen Live Sports

Strautmane has 17, No. 15 Orange women bury Eastern Shore

December 5, 2018 9:47 pm
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Digna Strautmane led five players in double figures with 17 points and No. 15 Syracuse hit a season-high 16 3-pointers to cruise to a 96-51 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday night.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Orange (8-2). Strautmane matched her career-high with five 3s.

Maryland-Eastern Shore surprised the Orange in the first quarter, shooting 53 percent and taking a 24-21 lead. Amanda Carney had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Strautmane had nine points, matching her season high with three treys.

Syracuse opened the second quarter with a 16-2 run and made five shots from distance in outscoring Maryland-Eastern Shore 31-7.

The Orange had a 22-0 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters.

Miranda Drummond had five 3s and 15 points.

Carney finished with 13 points for the Lady Hawks (2-6), who ended up shooting 36 percent after their hot start.

