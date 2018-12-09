Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Strong winds force cancellation of Val d’Isere men’s slalom

December 9, 2018 4:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — A men’s World Cup slalom race scheduled for the French resort of Val d’Isere on Sunday has been canceled due to strong wind gusts.

The International Ski Federation did not immediately announce if the race would be made up at another venue later in the season.

It was slated to be the second slalom on the calendar this season. Marcel Hirscher of Austria won the first slalom in Levi, Finland, last month.

Hirscher also won a giant slalom in Val d’Isere on Saturday on the Stade Olympique de Bellevarde course.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America