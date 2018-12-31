Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Struggling French club Dijon fires coach Olivier Dall’Oglio

December 31, 2018 5:35 am
 
DIJON, France (AP) — Struggling French first division club Dijon fired coach Olivier Dall’Oglio on Monday.

Dijon reached the mid-season winter break in 18th place — the relegation playoff position — having finished 11th last season with one of Ligue 1’s best attacks.

Dall’Oglio was assistant coach at Dijon before becoming the coach in June, 2012. He took the club up to the first division in 2016.

In a statement, Dijon thanked him for “helping the development of our club.”

Dijon, which was level on points with Paris Saint-Germain after opening the season with three wins , will resume its relegation battle when it faces fourth-place Montpellier on Jan. 12.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

