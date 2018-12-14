Listen Live Sports

Strus’ has career night in DePaul’s 90-70 win over UIC

December 14, 2018 9:28 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Max Strus tied a program record with eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points Friday night to help DePaul beat Illinois-Chicago 90-70.

Strus was 8 of 16 from 3-point range and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for his third career double-double. He scored 20 in the first half when the Blue Demons (7-2) built a 52-28 lead.

Devin Gage added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Paul Reed scored 13, and Jalen Coleman-Lands and Eli Cain had 10 points apiece for DePaul.

Tarkus Ferguson led the Flames (4-7) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Ottey scored 17, and Jordan Blount and Godwin Boahen added 10 points each.

Strus opened the game with a 3-pointer which sparked a 13-2 run and the Blue Demons never trailed. Ferguson’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 17-13, but DePaul went on a 17-2 run to lead 34-15 and led by double digits the rest of the way.

