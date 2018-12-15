Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Stuttgart captain’s father dies in stadium after game

December 15, 2018 3:12 pm
 
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner’s father died suddenly after the side’s 2-1 Bundesliga win at home over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The club says it is mourning Herbert Gentner and its thoughts are “fully with the Gentner family in these difficult hours.”

Christian Gentner initially gave interviews on the pitch after the game. He then rushed from the changing room to where a doctor attempted to save his father.

Hertha said on Twitter: “Everyone from Hertha would like to send their thoughts and condolences to Christian Gentner and his family after today’s sad news.”

