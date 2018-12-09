Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Suber’s double-double helps CSU Bakersfield beat Idaho 73-67

December 9, 2018 1:41 am
 
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — James Suber had a career-high 20 points, on 8-of-9 shooting, and 13 rebounds and Rickey Holden scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half to help CSU Bakersfield beat Idaho 73-67 Saturday night.

It was Suber’s third consecutive double-double. Justin Davis added 13 points for CSU Bakersfield (5-4).

Cameron Tyson’s 3-pointer gave Idaho an eight-point lead but the Roadrunners scored 17 of the next 22 points to make it 57-53 when Kevin McNeal made a layup with 5:09 to play. Geno West hit a 3 to put the Vandals back in front about a minute later but Justin McCall and McNeal sandwiched pair of baskets around a free throw by Idaho’s Scott Blakney to take the lead for good. Suber added a layup and Rickey Holden hit two free throws to give CSUB a 66-60 lead with 1:24 to play.

Trevon Allen had 15 points, Cameron Tyson scored 12 and Marquell Fraser 10 for Idaho (3-6).

The Roadrunners hit 11 3-pointers and scored 26 second-chance points off 19 offensive rebounds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

