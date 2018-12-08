Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sule has career-best 23 points, Texas State gets 90-80 win

December 8, 2018 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Alonzo Sule nailed 10 of 11 shots from the floor for a career-high 23 points while grabbing 10 rebounds to help Texas State overcome a Houston Baptist rally for its seventh straight victory, 90-80 on Saturday.

Texas State (9-1) is off to its best start since 1952-53. The Bobcats’ only loss was to Drake, 75-69, in the third game of the season.

Nijal Pearson drained three treys for 14 points and Alex Peacock scored 11 with six rebounds and four assists. Tre’Larenz Nottingham and Jaylen Shead added 10 points apiece for the Bobcats.

Texas State rolled to a 40-25 advantage at halftime. Ian DuBose nailed a 3-point jumper to open the second half and start the Huskies on a 20-8 run, closing to 48-45 at the 13:52 mark. Nottingham and Pearson nailed consecutive treys to halt the run. Eric Terry slammed home a dunk to give the Bobcats a 66-54 lead with 8:47 left.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ian Dubose had a career-best 31 points and nine rebounds for Houston Baptist (2-5). Edward Hardt added a career-high 18 points and Philip McKenzie scored nine with 10 rebounds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans