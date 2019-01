By The Associated Press

EAST

Brown 5, Army 3

New Hampshire 4, Bentley 3

Robert Morris 3, American International 1

MIDWEST

Lake Superior St. 4, Michigan St. 3, OT

Michigan Tech 3, Michigan 2, OT

SUNY-Canton 6, Adrian 4

EXHIBITION

Bowling Green 7, Windsor 3

Harvard 5, Concordia Montreal 1

Miami 3, Guelph 1

