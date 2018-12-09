Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned G Christopher Gibson to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled F Josh Ho-Sang from Bridgeport.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Riley Barber to Hershey (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Springfield D Ian McCoshen one game.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Traded the rights to F Tesho Akindele to Orlando City for 2019 targeted allocation money and 2020 general allocation money.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded the rights to M Fabian Herbers to Chicago for a 2019 second-round draft pick.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jay Bateman co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach.
