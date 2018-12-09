Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Chili Davis hitting coach, Chuck Hernandez bullpen coach and Luis Rojas quality control coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Scott Darling from Charlotte (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned G Christopher Gibson to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled F Josh Ho-Sang from Bridgeport.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Riley Barber to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Springfield D Ian McCoshen one game.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned D Colton Saucerman to Utica (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Matt Schmalz to Worcester.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Added G Joey Roberts as emergency backup.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Traded F Nick Bligh to Atlanta.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Declined options on G Mitch Hildebrandt, Ds Sal Zizzo and Michael Parkhurst and Ms Oliver Shannon and Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu. Exercised options on G Alec Kann, F Romario Williams, Ds Mikey Ambrose and Greg Garza and Ms Julian Gressel, Jeff Larentowicz and Darlington Nagbe. Re-signed D Jon Gallagher.

FC DALLAS — Traded the rights to F Tesho Akindele to Orlando City for 2019 targeted allocation money and 2020 general allocation money. Traded F Maxi Urruti to Montreal for a 2019 first-round draft pick and targeted allocation money.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded the rights to M Fabian Herbers to Chicago for a 2019 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

IOWA STATE — Signed football coach Matt Campbell to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jay Bateman co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach.

