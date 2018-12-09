Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

December 9, 2018 10:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Chili Davis hitting coach, Chuck Hernandez bullpen coach and Luis Rojas quality control coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Toronto F Zach Hyman two games for a hit against Boston D Charlie McAvoy on Saturday.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Scott Darling from Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Austin Wagner from Ontario (AHL).

Advertisement

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Luke Kunin from Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned G Christopher Gibson to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled F Josh Ho-Sang from Bridgeport.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Riley Barber to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Springfield D Ian McCoshen one game.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned D Colton Saucerman to Utica (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Matt Schmalz to Worcester.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Added G Joey Roberts as emergency backup.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Traded F Nick Bligh to Atlanta.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Declined options on G Mitch Hildebrandt, Ds Sal Zizzo and Michael Parkhurst and Ms Oliver Shannon and Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu. Exercised options on G Alec Kann, F Romario Williams, Ds Mikey Ambrose and Greg Garza and Ms Julian Gressel, Jeff Larentowicz and Darlington Nagbe. Re-signed D Jon Gallagher.

FC DALLAS — Traded the rights to F Tesho Akindele to Orlando City for 2019 targeted allocation money and 2020 general allocation money. Traded F Maxi Urruti to Montreal for a 2019 first-round draft pick and targeted allocation money.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded the rights to M Fabian Herbers to Chicago for a 2019 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

IOWA STATE — Signed football coach Matt Campbell to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jay Bateman co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach.

UCLA — Promoted offensive line coach Justin Frye to offensive coordinator.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America