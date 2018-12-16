Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

December 16, 2018 7:06 pm
 
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled Fs Troy Brown Jr. and Okaro White from Capital City (NBAGL).

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded G Ryan Boatright to Texas for F J.J. Avila.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen and G Scott Darling to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford (AHL). Assigned LW Matt Beleskey and G Dustin Tokarski to Hartford.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Tanner Kaspick from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Binghamton F Eric Tangradi three games and Utica F Zack McEwen and Providence F Austin Fyten one game.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Ryan Hitchcock from Worcester (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Bryan Moore from Toledo (ECHL). Signed F Tyler Spezia to a professional tryout.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned F Hunter Fejes to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned G Michael Garteig to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Greg Chase to Maine.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Kaleigh Schrock.

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Alex Adams.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Matt Marcinew to Springfield (AHL).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released G Brad Fogal as emergency backup.

TULSA OILERS — Released G Chris Lamb as emergency backup.

