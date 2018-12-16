Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled Fs Troy Brown Jr. and Okaro White from Capital City (NBAGL).
AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded G Ryan Boatright to Texas for F J.J. Avila.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen and G Scott Darling to Charlotte (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford (AHL). Assigned LW Matt Beleskey and G Dustin Tokarski to Hartford.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Tanner Kaspick from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Binghamton F Eric Tangradi three games and Utica F Zack McEwen and Providence F Austin Fyten one game.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Ryan Hitchcock from Worcester (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Bryan Moore from Toledo (ECHL). Signed F Tyler Spezia to a professional tryout.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned F Hunter Fejes to Orlando (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned G Michael Garteig to Newfoundland (ECHL).
ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Greg Chase to Maine.
BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Kaleigh Schrock.
MAINE MARINERS — Released D Alex Adams.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Matt Marcinew to Springfield (AHL).
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released G Brad Fogal as emergency backup.
TULSA OILERS — Released G Chris Lamb as emergency backup.
