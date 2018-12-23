Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended San Jose D Erik Karlsson two games for an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner during a Dec. 22 game. Fined Nashville F Ryan Hartman $1,000 for spearing.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-assigned D Tyler Lewington to Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Frank de Boer coach and agreed to terms with him on a multi-year contract.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Re-signed M Danny Szetela.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA STATE — Named Kendal Briles offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

