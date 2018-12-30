Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Agreed to terms with C Jonathan Lucroy on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned F Omai Spellman to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Nick Young.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Michael Amadio to Ontario (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Jordan Binnington to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Brek Shea to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — OT Jawaan Taylor will enter the NFL draft.

HOUSTON — Fired football coach Major Applewhite.

MIAMI — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Richt.

