Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Agreed to terms with C Jonathan Lucroy on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned F Omai Spellman to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Nick Young.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G/F D.J. Stephens.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned F Jesse Gabrielle from Providence (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Traded D Chris Wideman and a conditional 2019 third-round draft pick to Florida for D Alexander Petrovic.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Michael Amadio to Ontario (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned G John Muse from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Jordan Binnington to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Tyler Hamilton from Toledo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned F Austin Carroll to Utah (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned F Domenic Alberga to Norfolk (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned F Troy Josephs to Wheeling (ECHL). Recalled F Cam Brown from Wheeling.

ECHL

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed D Brandon Lubin off waivers from Fort Wayne.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Kevin St. Pierre as emergency backup.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Tony Cameranesi to Utica (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Stanislav Dzakhov.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Zach Urban. Loaned F Tyler Spezia to Grand Rapids (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Traded G Keegan Asmundson to Kalamazoo.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Traded F Austin Block to Manchester.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Brek Shea to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — OT Jawaan Taylor will enter the NFL draft.

HOUSTON — Fired football coach Major Applewhite.

MIAMI — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Richt.

