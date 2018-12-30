Sunday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Agreed to terms with C Jonathan Lucroy on a one-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Clayton Richard and cash considerations from San Diego for OF Connor Panas. Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned F Omai Spellman to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.
DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Nick Young.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G/F D.J. Stephens.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Fired coach Todd Bowles.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired coach Dirk Koetter.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned F Jesse Gabrielle from Providence (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Drake Caggiula and D Jason Garrison from Edmonton for Ds Brandon Manning and Robin Norell.
DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Traded D Chris Wideman and a conditional 2019 third-round draft pick to Florida for D Alexander Petrovic.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Michael Amadio to Ontario (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned G John Muse from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Jordan Binnington to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Tyler Hamilton from Toledo (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned F Austin Carroll to Utah (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned F Domenic Alberga to Norfolk (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned F Troy Josephs to Wheeling (ECHL). Recalled F Cam Brown from Wheeling.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed D Brandon Lubin off waivers from Fort Wayne.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Kevin St. Pierre as emergency backup.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Tony Cameranesi to Utica (AHL).
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Stanislav Dzakhov.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Zach Urban. Loaned F Tyler Spezia to Grand Rapids (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Traded G Keegan Asmundson to Kalamazoo.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Traded F Austin Block to Manchester.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Brek Shea to a one-year contract.
FLORIDA — OT Jawaan Taylor will enter the NFL draft.
HOUSTON — Fired football coach Major Applewhite.
MIAMI — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Richt.
