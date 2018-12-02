Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

December 2, 2018 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASKETBALL
NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded G Demarcus Holland to Agua Caliente for a 2019 first-round draft pick.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Claimed RW Nikita Scherbak off waivers from Montreal.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Matt Beleskey from Hartford.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Connor Ingram to Syracuse (AHL). Recalled G Eddie Pasquale from Syracuse.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Diego F Sam Carrick three games and San Antonio F Chris Thorburn one game.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named Gregg Berhalter U.S. men’s national team coach.

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred M Tyler Adams to Leipzig (Bundesliga-Germany).

COLLEGE

AKRON — Fired football coach Terry Bowden.

KANSAS STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Bill Snyder.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize