Sunday’s Sports Transactions

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded G Demarcus Holland to Agua Caliente for a 2019 first-round draft pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GEREEN BAY PACKERS — Fired coach Mike McCarthy. Named Joe Philbin interim coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Claimed RW Nikita Scherbak off waivers from Montreal.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Matt Beleskey from Hartford.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Connor Ingram to Syracuse (AHL). Recalled G Eddie Pasquale from Syracuse.
AHL — Suspended San Diego F Sam Carrick three games and San Antonio F Chris Thorburn one game.
U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named Gregg Berhalter U.S. men’s national team coach.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred M Tyler Adams to Leipzig (Bundesliga-Germany).
AKRON — Fired football coach Terry Bowden.
KANSAS STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Bill Snyder.
