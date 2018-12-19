Suns-Celtics, Box

PHOENIX (111)

Bridges 3-7 0-0 9, Warren 7-20 6-6 21, Ayton 10-14 3-4 23, Melton 0-2 0-0 0, Booker 9-23 4-6 25, Jackson 5-8 0-0 11, Oubre Jr. 4-12 3-4 13, Holmes 2-6 2-2 6, Crawford 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-96 18-22 111.

BOSTON (103)

Brown 3-9 0-0 6, Tatum 7-17 2-2 18, Baynes 2-2 0-0 4, Irving 10-19 5-5 29, Smart 3-8 3-3 12, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Hayward 3-8 2-2 10, Theis 2-6 0-0 4, Williams III 4-4 0-2 8, Rozier 4-11 0-0 12. Totals 38-85 12-14 103.

Phoenix 26 33 27 25—111 Boston 37 25 18 23—103

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 11-27 (Bridges 3-6, Booker 3-8, Oubre Jr. 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Crawford 1-2, Warren 1-4, Melton 0-1), Boston 15-39 (Irving 4-8, Rozier 4-8, Smart 3-7, Hayward 2-5, Tatum 2-5, Ojeleye 0-1, Theis 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 56 (Ayton 18), Boston 37 (Williams III, Tatum 8). Assists_Phoenix 23 (Booker 8), Boston 26 (Irving 10). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Boston 17. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Delay of game). A_18,624 (18,624).

