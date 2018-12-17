Listen Live Sports

Suns-Knicks, Box

December 17, 2018 10:00 pm
 
PHOENIX (128)

Bridges 3-6 1-2 7, Warren 11-18 0-0 26, Ayton 8-14 5-5 21, Melton 1-4 0-0 3, Booker 11-23 14-15 38, Jackson 5-9 2-4 14, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 6-7 1-1 13, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 48-92 23-27 128.

NEW YORK (110)

Knox 6-16 3-4 17, Vonleh 1-4 1-2 3, Kanter 4-11 5-6 13, Mudiay 12-21 6-7 32, Lee 5-8 1-1 12, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Hezonja 6-11 1-3 14, Kornet 1-5 3-4 6, Ntilikina 3-11 1-2 9, Burke 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 40-99 21-29 110.

Phoenix 28 31 41 28—128
New York 32 34 17 27—110

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-27 (Warren 4-8, Jackson 2-3, Booker 2-7, Melton 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Bridges 0-3, Crawford 0-3), New York 9-35 (Mudiay 2-6, Ntilikina 2-6, Knox 2-7, Lee 1-3, Hezonja 1-3, Kornet 1-5, Vonleh 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Burke 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 44 (Ayton 13), New York 50 (Kanter 10). Assists_Phoenix 27 (Crawford 14), New York 15 (Mudiay 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, New York 21. Technicals_Holmes. A_18,437 (19,812).

