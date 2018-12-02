Suns-Lakers, Box

Jackson 5-13 3-4 13, Ariza 5-13 0-0 13, Ayton 4-12 2-2 10, Booker 3-8 0-0 6, Bridges 4-8 1-2 11, Bender 2-3 0-0 5, Holmes 7-12 1-1 15, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Okobo 1-9 0-0 3, Melton 1-3 0-0 3, Crawford 2-6 2-2 8, Daniels 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 37-93 9-11 96.
James 9-17 3-4 22, Kuzma 8-14 4-4 23, McGee 7-10 0-0 14, Ball 3-10 1-2 7, Ingram 5-10 4-7 15, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 6-9 1-1 14, Wagner 3-8 2-2 10, Chandler 1-3 1-2 3, Zubac 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 2-5 0-0 6, Stephenson 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 46-92 17-23 120.
|Phoenix
|31
|15
|28
|22—
|96
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|40
|34
|25—120
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-33 (Daniels 3-5, Ariza 3-7, Crawford 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Bender 1-2, Okobo 1-2, Melton 1-3, Booker 0-2, Jackson 0-3), L.A. Lakers 11-27 (Kuzma 3-8, Hart 2-3, Wagner 2-3, Ingram 1-1, Beasley 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, James 1-5, Stephenson 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Ball 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 40 (Ayton 10), L.A. Lakers 56 (Chandler 11). Assists_Phoenix 24 (Crawford, Okobo 4), L.A. Lakers 26 (James 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 22, L.A. Lakers 15. Technicals_Jackson. A_18,997 (18,997).
