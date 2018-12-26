Listen Live Sports

Suns-Magic, Box

December 26, 2018 9:40 pm
 
PHOENIX (122)

Bridges 2-8 0-0 5, Warren 9-18 3-4 24, Ayton 4-7 0-0 8, Melton 2-3 0-0 4, Booker 13-24 4-5 35, Oubre Jr. 6-13 4-4 19, Jackson 5-9 0-2 10, Holmes 3-6 2-2 8, Okobo 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 48-95 13-17 122.

ORLANDO (120)

Isaac 4-9 3-4 11, Gordon 5-10 0-0 11, Vucevic 10-20 0-0 22, Augustin 8-18 8-9 27, Fournier 6-12 0-0 16, Bamba 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 6-14 2-3 18, Simmons 4-7 3-4 11, Grant 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 44-96 18-22 120.

Phoenix 26 36 28 28 4—122
Orlando 32 21 34 31 2—120

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-24 (Booker 5-8, Warren 3-5, Oubre Jr. 3-6, Okobo 1-2, Bridges 1-3), Orlando 14-36 (Fournier 4-7, Ross 4-9, Augustin 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Gordon 1-3, Isaac 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Bamba 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 45 (Ayton 12), Orlando 42 (Vucevic 13). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Booker 8), Orlando 20 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Orlando 18. Technicals_Booker, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_16,755 (18,846).

