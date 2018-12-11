Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suns-Spurs, Box

December 11, 2018 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHOENIX (86)

Jackson 2-14 2-2 7, Warren 9-16 4-4 23, Ayton 6-10 0-0 12, Melton 7-16 0-0 17, Bridges 3-8 0-0 8, King 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 2-4 4-5 8, Bender 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 2-7 0-0 4, Daniels 1-4 2-3 5. Totals 33-82 12-14 86.

SAN ANTONIO (111)

White 1-8 2-2 4, Gay 4-7 4-4 13, Aldridge 8-16 2-4 18, Forbes 8-14 3-3 24, DeRozan 2-6 1-2 5, Cunningham 5-7 0-0 14, Pondexter 1-1 0-0 3, Metu 2-2 0-0 4, Poeltl 4-7 0-0 8, Mills 1-3 4-4 7, Belinelli 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 41-83 16-19 111.

Phoenix 20 26 18 22— 86
San Antonio 29 30 29 23—111

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-28 (Melton 3-7, Bridges 2-6, Daniels 1-4, Jackson 1-4, Warren 1-5, Bender 0-2), San Antonio 13-21 (Forbes 5-5, Cunningham 4-4, Mills 1-1, Pondexter 1-1, Gay 1-3, Belinelli 1-4, White 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 40 (Ayton 11), San Antonio 46 (Poeltl, Forbes 11). Assists_Phoenix 19 (Melton 6), San Antonio 28 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 22, San Antonio 15. A_17,676 (18,581).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress