Suns-Spurs, Box

PHOENIX (86)

Jackson 2-14 2-2 7, Warren 9-16 4-4 23, Ayton 6-10 0-0 12, Melton 7-16 0-0 17, Bridges 3-8 0-0 8, King 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 2-4 4-5 8, Bender 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 2-7 0-0 4, Daniels 1-4 2-3 5. Totals 33-82 12-14 86.

SAN ANTONIO (111)

White 1-8 2-2 4, Gay 4-7 4-4 13, Aldridge 8-16 2-4 18, Forbes 8-14 3-3 24, DeRozan 2-6 1-2 5, Cunningham 5-7 0-0 14, Pondexter 1-1 0-0 3, Metu 2-2 0-0 4, Poeltl 4-7 0-0 8, Mills 1-3 4-4 7, Belinelli 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 41-83 16-19 111.

Phoenix 20 26 18 22— 86 San Antonio 29 30 29 23—111

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-28 (Melton 3-7, Bridges 2-6, Daniels 1-4, Jackson 1-4, Warren 1-5, Bender 0-2), San Antonio 13-21 (Forbes 5-5, Cunningham 4-4, Mills 1-1, Pondexter 1-1, Gay 1-3, Belinelli 1-4, White 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 40 (Ayton 11), San Antonio 46 (Poeltl, Forbes 11). Assists_Phoenix 19 (Melton 6), San Antonio 28 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 22, San Antonio 15. A_17,676 (18,581).

