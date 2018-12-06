Listen Live Sports

Swedish court acquits soccer player of match-fixing charges

December 6, 2018 6:01 am
 
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has acquitted a former Premier League player of match-fixing charges.

Dickson Etuhu, a former central midfielder with Swedish club AIK and Nigeria’s national team, had been charged with trying to bribe teammate Kenny Stamatopoulos to fix the result of a league match against IFK Gothenburg in May 2017. The game was canceled after Stamatopoulos, AIK’s goalkeeper, told the team he had been approached by Etuhu.

Stockholm District Court judge Carl Rosenmuller says it was “words against words,” and that Etuhu had “completely denied” proposing to fix any match.

Etuhu, who played for Manchester City, Preston, Norwich, Sunderland and Fulham in England, also played for Nigeria at the 2010 World Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

