The Associated Press
 
Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte gets 1-year contract from Giants

December 21, 2018 2:36 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte has agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants.

Venditte made 15 appearances with a 2.57 ERA over 14 innings for the Dodgers last season, so new Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is plenty familiar with the pitcher.

The Giants announced the 33-year-old Venditte’s deal Friday. Zaidi said during last week’s winter meetings in Las Vegas that he hoped to complete some signings this week.

Venditte also made 45 outings with Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 4-2 with a 1.75 ERA.

