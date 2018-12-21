Listen Live Sports

Tackle Aubrey Solomon leaving Michigan for Tennessee

December 21, 2018 4:56 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon says he’s transferring from Michigan to Tennessee.

Solomon tweeted Friday that he’s going to Tennessee. Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement that “he is a great addition to our university and our football program.”

The former five-star recruit from Leesburg, Georgia, played five games and made six tackles during an injury-riddled 2018 season. Solomon, who is 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds, played 13 games and had 18 tackles as a freshman in 2017.

He was the nation’s No. 23 overall prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

Solomon isn’t a graduate transfer and would have to sit out the 2019 season unless he gets a waiver from the NCAA.

In another roster move, offensive tackle Devante Brooks is taking a medical scholarship that ends his Tennessee career. Brooks started four games at right tackle in 2017 but didn’t appear in any games this season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

