Tagovailoa out of boot to treat surgically repaired ankle

December 8, 2018 6:56 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not wearing the walking boot he has been using to treat his surgically repaired left ankle at the Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony Saturday.

Tagovailoa is one of three finalists for the Heisman, along with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. No. 1 Alabama plays No. 4 Oklahoma in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 29.

Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game last Saturday and had minor surgery to repair the damage earlier this week in Birmingham. The sophomore was using the big gray plastic boot and a scooter to help get around most of the week.

Before the Heisman presentation, Tagovailoa said doctors cleared him to walk without the boot.

