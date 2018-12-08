Taubitz holds off Geisenberger for World Cup luge gold

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Julia Taubitz of Germany got her first World Cup women’s luge win of the season Saturday, holding off Olympic champion and fellow German star Natalie Geisenberger by about one-tenth of a second.

Taubitz finished two runs in 1 minute, 33.408 seconds. Geisenberger’s time was 1:33.512, and Canada’s Kimberley McRae took third in 1:33.885. Andrea Voetter was fourth for Italy, and the U.S. took fifth and sixth with Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney.

Geisenberger had won the first three women’s races of the season, with Taubitz second in each of those.

McRae has taken over for Alex Gough as the leader of the Canadian women’s team. Gough took her ceremonial last run on Saturday, cementing her retirement.

The team relay was being held later Saturday.

