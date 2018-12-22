Listen Live Sports

Taylor scores 32 in Austin Peay’s sixth straight victory

December 22, 2018 4:50 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Terry Taylor made four 3-pointers and tied a career high with 32 points and Austin Peay beat Liberty 75-66 on Saturday for the championship of the St. Pete Classic and the Governors’ sixth straight victory.

Taylor was 12-of-17 shooting, including 4 of 7 from the arc, with the Governors shooting 56 percent. Steve Harris added 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and the Governors (8-4) outscored the Flames (10-4) in the paint 40-26.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Lowell Cabbil added 14 for Liberty. Scottie James grabbed 11 rebounds.

Liberty led 45-40 at halftime and the game was tied at 51-all when a Taylor 3-pointer put the Governors in front to stay with 12:24 remaining. A 6-0 run gave Austin Peay a nine-point edge with 2:24 left and the Flames didn’t get closer than seven thereafter.

