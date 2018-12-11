Listen Live Sports

Taylor’s career night sparks UCF victory

December 11, 2018 9:32 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — B.J. Taylor sank six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 35 points and Central Florida pulled away down the stretch to beat Georgia Southern 95-88 on Tuesday night.

The Knights (8-2), who are off to their best start since the 2011-12 season, trailed 77-74 with 4:20 remaining when Taylor nailed back-to-back 3-pointers for an 80-77 lead and UCF never trailed again.

Taylor hit 10 of 17 shots and 9 of 11 free throws and added five assists and four rebounds for UCF. Tacko Fall, who came in shooting 77 percent from the floor, scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting and blocked four shots. Collin Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, and Terrell Allen pitched in with 12 points and six assists.

Tookie Brown scored 20 points and became the Eagles’ all-time leading scorer with a jumper that gave Georgia Southern (6-3) a 73-72 lead. He moved past the 1,871 points of Julius Jenkins (1999-03). Isaiah Crawley and Ike Smith scored 18 and 16, respectively, for the Eagles.

