TCU adds 22 at start of early signing period with a top QB

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dual-threat quarterback Max Duggan and a rugby-style punter from Australia are among 22 players TCU added on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday.

While 12 of the Horned Frogs signees were from Texas, Duggan was the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year. The quarterback from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was ranked the No. 3 dual-threat QB by 247Sports after throwing for more than 2,100 yards with 24 TDs and running for another 1,200 yards.

Duggan is one of 10 signees expected to enroll early at TCU and go through spring practice. Another is punter Jordan Sandy, the top punter from Australia, a nearly 21-hour flight from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Four-star running back Daimarqua Foster ran for 2,800 yards and 44 touchdowns as a senior at Hirschi High in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Coach Gary Patterson loaded up on defenders as usual, with 14 of the 22 signees on that side of the ball.

