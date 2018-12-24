Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

TCU advances to title game of Diamond Head Classic

December 24, 2018 12:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 16 points to lead six TCU players in double figures and the Horned Frogs beat Bucknell 82-65 on Sunday night in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic.

TCU (10-1) will play Indiana State in the championship game on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Fisher and Kevin Samuel each added 14 points for the Horned Frogs, who won their seventh straight game. Kouat Noi chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds and JD Miller had 12 points. Alex Robinson had his second straight game with 11 assists as he’s reached double-digit helpers in five games this season.

There were six lead changes in the final 3:30 of the first half and TCU scored the last four points for a 44-41 lead.

Advertisement

Kimbal Mackenzie had 16 points for the Bison (5-6). Nate Sestina added 14 points with 11 rebounds and Nate Jones scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act