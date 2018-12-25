Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

TCU wins Diamond Head Classic, 83-69 over Indiana State

December 25, 2018 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Alex Robinson had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists and TCU withstood a late rally to beat Indiana State 83-69 on Tuesday night in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic.

TCU led 40-30 at halftime behind a balanced scoring attack as nine of the 10 Frogs who played scored. TCU had its first double-digit lead with 3:23 left in the first half and Indiana State wasn’t able to get closer than eight points the rest of the game.

TCU was ahead by 22 points with 9:38 remaining but didn’t make another field goal for nearly six minutes as Indiana State went on an 11-0 run to pull to 71-60. But Robinson scored six points during an 8-0 run to seal it.

JD Miller had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for TCU (11-1), which won its eighth straight. The Frogs will stay in Hawaii to face Hawaii Pacific on Friday.

Advertisement

Jordan Barnes, averaging 21.5 points per game, had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Indiana State (8-4). Tyreke Key also scored 14 points. The Sycamores were just 8 of 16 at the free-throw line.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation