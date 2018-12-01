Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Teague scores 19 points, Ball State beats IUPUI 85-75

December 1, 2018 3:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 19 points with nine rebounds and three steals, Tayler Persons added 16 points with eight rebounds, and Ball State beat IUPUI 85-75 on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Zach Gunn scored 11 points and K.J. Walton and Kyle Mallers added 10 apiece for the Cardinals (5-3), who shot 56 percent and made 21 of 30 free throws.

Teague’s free throws put Ball State up 65-60 and the Cardinals led 79-69 on Maller’s 3 with 2:10 to play. Baskets by Teague and Trey Moses gave the Cardinals a 12-point lead and Mallers’ free throws with 38 seconds left iced it.

Person’s free throw tied it at 36 and he hit two more from the line as Ball State finished on a 10-2 run to take a 44-40 lead at halftime. Persons scored 10 points and the Cardinals made 9 of 14 from the line.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Camron Justice scored 28 points and Jaylen Minnett added 15 for the IUPUI (5-3), which shot 45 percent and saw its three-game win streak end.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize