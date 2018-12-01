Teague scores 19 points, Ball State beats IUPUI 85-75

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 19 points with nine rebounds and three steals, Tayler Persons added 16 points with eight rebounds, and Ball State beat IUPUI 85-75 on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Zach Gunn scored 11 points and K.J. Walton and Kyle Mallers added 10 apiece for the Cardinals (5-3), who shot 56 percent and made 21 of 30 free throws.

Teague’s free throws put Ball State up 65-60 and the Cardinals led 79-69 on Maller’s 3 with 2:10 to play. Baskets by Teague and Trey Moses gave the Cardinals a 12-point lead and Mallers’ free throws with 38 seconds left iced it.

Person’s free throw tied it at 36 and he hit two more from the line as Ball State finished on a 10-2 run to take a 44-40 lead at halftime. Persons scored 10 points and the Cardinals made 9 of 14 from the line.

Camron Justice scored 28 points and Jaylen Minnett added 15 for the IUPUI (5-3), which shot 45 percent and saw its three-game win streak end.

