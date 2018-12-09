Listen Live Sports

Tennessee State beats winless Coppin State 64-55

December 9, 2018 6:02 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey and Emmanuel Egbuta combined for 32 points and Tennessee State beat Coppin State 64-55 on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick-Dorsey had 18 points on 9-of-17 shooting, while Egbuta sank 5 of 10 shots and scored 14 for the Tigers (3-5).

Lamar Morgan topped the winless Eagles (0-11) with 12 points, but he made just 3 of 10 from 3-point range. Nigel Marshall added 11 points and seven rebounds. Coppin State has lost 17 straight games dating to last season.

The Eagles shot just 33 percent from the floor, made only 1 of 10 from distance in the first half and trailed 33-27 at intermission. Morgan’s 3-pointer at the 17:11 mark gave Coppin State its only lead of the second half, 36-35. Tennessee State scored just two points in the first 5:16 of the second half, but Tripp Davis had a layup off a steal and Damarri Moore’s slam dunk capped a 19-9 run and the Tigers never trailed again.

