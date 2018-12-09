Tennessee Tech controls NCCAA Hiwassee College 97-60

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johnnie Vassar scored 20 points and Tennessee Tech beat NCCAA-member Hiwassee College 97-60 on Sunday.

Jared Sherfield made a pair of free throws and threw down back-to-back dunks and Tennessee Tech (3-7) went ahead 18-9. Naequon Newman and Jay Johnson each followed with 3-pointers, but the Golden Eagles countered with a 3-pointer from Cade Crosland and layups from Sherfield and Vassar and the lead was 25-15. The Golden Eagles led 48-28 halftime and went on to outscore Hiwassee College 49-32 in the second half shooting 17 of 30 (57 percent).

Micaiah Henry made all four of his shots and scored 11 for Tennessee Tech and Jr. Clay scored 10 with five rebounds.

Ben Snider’s layup with 16:48 before halftime gave the Tigers its final lead at 7-6. Snider led the Tigers with 19 points.

