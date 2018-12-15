Texans-Jets Stats

Houston 3 13 0 13—29 New York 3 6 6 7—22 First Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 41, 9:23.

NYJ_FG Myers 26, 2:01.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 32, 12:51.

Hou_Hopkins 45 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:14.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 53, 4:35.

NYJ_R.Anderson 5 pass from Darnold (kick failed), :30.

Third Quarter

NYJ_A.Roberts 13 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 8:39.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 49, 12:33.

NYJ_McGuire 2 run (Myers kick), 5:00.

Hou_Hopkins 14 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 2:15.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 40, :54.

A_77,982.

___

Hou NYJ First downs 15 21 Total Net Yards 286 318 Rushes-yards 17-47 31-90 Passing 239 228 Punt Returns 3-17 2-22 Kickoff Returns 1-28 3-71 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-28-0 24-38-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 6-55 3-25 Punts 3-45.7 4-49.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-43 9-60 Time of Possession 24:56 35:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Watson 4-26, Miller 3-8, Carter 1-7, Blue 9-6. New York, McGuire 18-42, Darnold 6-35, Cannon 7-13.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 22-28-0-294. New York, Darnold 24-38-0-253.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 10-170, D.Thomas 6-59, Carter 2-55, Blue 2-9, J.Thomas 1-2, Griffin 1-(minus 1). New York, R.Anderson 7-96, Herndon 3-53, McGuire 3-29, Cannon 3-24, A.Roberts 3-16, Kearse 2-9, Tomlinson 1-11, Leggett 1-8, Matthews 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

