Texans-Jets Stats

|Houston
|3
|13
|0
|13—29
|New York
|3
|6
|6
|7—22
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 41, 9:23.
NYJ_FG Myers 26, 2:01.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 32, 12:51.
Hou_Hopkins 45 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:14.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 53, 4:35.
NYJ_R.Anderson 5 pass from Darnold (kick failed), :30.
NYJ_A.Roberts 13 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 8:39.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 49, 12:33.
NYJ_McGuire 2 run (Myers kick), 5:00.
Hou_Hopkins 14 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 2:15.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 40, :54.
A_77,982.
|Hou
|NYJ
|First downs
|15
|21
|Total Net Yards
|286
|318
|Rushes-yards
|17-47
|31-90
|Passing
|239
|228
|Punt Returns
|3-17
|2-22
|Kickoff Returns
|1-28
|3-71
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-28-0
|24-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-55
|3-25
|Punts
|3-45.7
|4-49.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-43
|9-60
|Time of Possession
|24:56
|35:04
RUSHING_Houston, Watson 4-26, Miller 3-8, Carter 1-7, Blue 9-6. New York, McGuire 18-42, Darnold 6-35, Cannon 7-13.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 22-28-0-294. New York, Darnold 24-38-0-253.
RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 10-170, D.Thomas 6-59, Carter 2-55, Blue 2-9, J.Thomas 1-2, Griffin 1-(minus 1). New York, R.Anderson 7-96, Herndon 3-53, McGuire 3-29, Cannon 3-24, A.Roberts 3-16, Kearse 2-9, Tomlinson 1-11, Leggett 1-8, Matthews 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
