The Associated Press
 
Texas State wins 11th game by routing Howard Payne, 105-29

December 29, 2018 7:23 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tre’Larenz Nottingham’s layup with just under five minutes left in the first half proved to be the winning bucket as Texas State shredded Division III Howard Payne 105-29 in the Bobcats’ final nonconference game of the season Saturday.

Texas State opens Sun Belt Conference play Thursday when it plays host to Georgia State.

Nottingham’s basket came in the middle of a 19-0 run by Texas State that was capped by Mason Harrell’s 3 that pushed the advantage to 43-11 with 2:02 left. By intermission, the lead was 47-14.

The Bobcats (11-2) entered the game following a tough, 73-70 lost at Arkansas on Dec. 22.

Nottingham and Nijal Pearson each scored 22 points for Texas State, which shot 40 of 69 from the field, including 10 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Shadd Cole’s seven points paced Howard Payne, which now has lost six straight.

