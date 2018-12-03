The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (31) 7-0 775 2 2. Notre Dame 7-1 719 1 3. Oregon 7-0 707 3 4. Baylor 7-0 689 4 5. Louisville 8-0 661 5 6. Mississippi St. 8-0 622 6 7. Maryland 8-0 587 7 8. Oregon St. 6-1 549 9 9. Tennessee 6-0 524 11 10. NC State 8-0 473 13 11. Stanford 6-1 446 8 12. Texas 7-1 438 10 13. California 7-0 362 15 14. Minnesota 7-0 357 20 15. Syracuse 7-2 330 12 16. Iowa 6-2 303 14 17. Arizona St. 5-2 222 19 18. Marquette 6-1 195 22 19. Kentucky 8-0 194 25 20. DePaul 4-3 177 16 21. Drake 7-1 157 24 22. South Carolina 4-4 113 18 23. Missouri 6-2 95 – 24. Gonzaga 8-1 93 – 25. Miami 7-2 68 21

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 57, Iowa St. 37, South Florida 24, Florida St. 20, Virginia Tech 20, West Virginia 16, Georgia 14, South Dakota 7, Indiana 5, Southern Cal 5, Michigan St. 3, Cent Michigan 3, Northwestern 2, Purdue 2, Utah 2, Kansas 1, North Carolina 1.

