The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

December 3, 2018 12:55 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (31) 7-0 775 2
2. Notre Dame 7-1 719 1
3. Oregon 7-0 707 3
4. Baylor 7-0 689 4
5. Louisville 8-0 661 5
6. Mississippi St. 8-0 622 6
7. Maryland 8-0 587 7
8. Oregon St. 6-1 549 9
9. Tennessee 6-0 524 11
10. NC State 8-0 473 13
11. Stanford 6-1 446 8
12. Texas 7-1 438 10
13. California 7-0 362 15
14. Minnesota 7-0 357 20
15. Syracuse 7-2 330 12
16. Iowa 6-2 303 14
17. Arizona St. 5-2 222 19
18. Marquette 6-1 195 22
19. Kentucky 8-0 194 25
20. DePaul 4-3 177 16
21. Drake 7-1 157 24
22. South Carolina 4-4 113 18
23. Missouri 6-2 95
24. Gonzaga 8-1 93
25. Miami 7-2 68 21

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 57, Iowa St. 37, South Florida 24, Florida St. 20, Virginia Tech 20, West Virginia 16, Georgia 14, South Dakota 7, Indiana 5, Southern Cal 5, Michigan St. 3, Cent Michigan 3, Northwestern 2, Purdue 2, Utah 2, Kansas 1, North Carolina 1.

