The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (31)
|9-0
|775
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|9-1
|738
|2
|3. Louisville
|11-0
|712
|4
|4. Mississippi St.
|10-0
|681
|5
|5. Maryland
|10-0
|632
|6
|6. Baylor
|8-1
|585
|3
|7. Oregon
|8-1
|583
|7
|8. Stanford
|7-1
|561
|11
|9. Tennessee
|8-0
|558
|9
|10. NC State
|11-0
|510
|10
|11. Oregon St.
|8-2
|429
|8
|12. Texas
|8-2
|390
|12
|13. Minnesota
|10-0
|387
|13
|14. California
|9-0
|386
|13
|15. Syracuse
|9-2
|337
|15
|16. Iowa
|8-2
|303
|16
|17. Arizona St.
|8-2
|227
|17
|18. Kentucky
|10-1
|215
|18
|19. Marquette
|8-2
|191
|19
|20. DePaul
|7-3
|185
|20
|21. Gonzaga
|10-1
|148
|21
|22. Michigan St.
|9-1
|134
|23
|23. Texas A&M
|8-2
|98
|–
|24. Miami
|9-2
|95
|24
|25. South Carolina
|6-4
|66
|25
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, West Virginia 1, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1.
