The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (31) 9-0 775 1 2. Notre Dame 9-1 738 2 3. Louisville 11-0 712 4 4. Mississippi St. 10-0 681 5 5. Maryland 10-0 632 6 6. Baylor 8-1 585 3 7. Oregon 8-1 583 7 8. Stanford 7-1 561 11 9. Tennessee 8-0 558 9 10. NC State 11-0 510 10 11. Oregon St. 8-2 429 8 12. Texas 8-2 390 12 13. Minnesota 10-0 387 13 14. California 9-0 386 13 15. Syracuse 9-2 337 15 16. Iowa 8-2 303 16 17. Arizona St. 8-2 227 17 18. Kentucky 10-1 215 18 19. Marquette 8-2 191 19 20. DePaul 7-3 185 20 21. Gonzaga 10-1 148 21 22. Michigan St. 9-1 134 23 23. Texas A&M 8-2 98 – 24. Miami 9-2 95 24 25. South Carolina 6-4 66 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, West Virginia 1, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1.

