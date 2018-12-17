Listen Live Sports

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

December 17, 2018 3:07 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (31) 9-0 775 1
2. Notre Dame 9-1 738 2
3. Louisville 11-0 712 4
4. Mississippi St. 10-0 681 5
5. Maryland 10-0 632 6
6. Baylor 8-1 585 3
7. Oregon 8-1 583 7
8. Stanford 7-1 561 11
9. Tennessee 8-0 558 9
10. NC State 11-0 510 10
11. Oregon St. 8-2 429 8
12. Texas 8-2 390 12
13. Minnesota 10-0 387 13
14. California 9-0 386 13
15. Syracuse 9-2 337 15
16. Iowa 8-2 303 16
17. Arizona St. 8-2 227 17
18. Kentucky 10-1 215 18
19. Marquette 8-2 191 19
20. DePaul 7-3 185 20
21. Gonzaga 10-1 148 21
22. Michigan St. 9-1 134 23
23. Texas A&M 8-2 98
24. Miami 9-2 95 24
25. South Carolina 6-4 66 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, West Virginia 1, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1.

